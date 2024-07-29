In Pics: Manu Bhaker's Various Shades From Horse Riding To Reading As Shooter Wins India's 1st Medal In Paris 2024 Olympics

By: Aakash Singh | July 29, 2024
Manu Bhaker's most significant achievement of her career so far has been to win the Olympic bronze medal in Paris in women's 10M Pistol shooting. She accumulated a score of 221.7.
Manu Bhaker took up shooting as a career at a very young age. The 22-year-old had her first breakthrough when she won silver in 2017 Asian Junior Championships.
Manu Bhaker won a staggering 15 gold medals and 3 silver medals in 2022. She earmarked year 2022 as most special for her.
Manu Bhaker has a distinct record of winning medals in multiple competitions, including World Cup, World Championships, Youth Olympics, CWG, Asian Games, Asian Championships etc.
Manu Bhaker with former sports minister Kiren Rijiju.
Manu Bhaker struck gold during the 2018 Commonwealth games and is the youngest to win gold at the ISSF World Cup.
Manu Bhaker suffered a tearful exit during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as her pistol got jammed in the 25m event in the final.
Manu Bhaker is also the first woman to win an olympic medal in shooting for India.
