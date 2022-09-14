In pics: Newly launched mobile phones that you can consider buying this festive season

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022
The lineup comprises four devices, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuts as India’s first 200MP camera phone on September 8, 2022
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has also gone official alongside
The Realme C30s is also an entry-level phone that launched on September 14
The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with features like a flagship chip, 3D cooling system and a 360-degree antenna system for an enhanced gaming experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched on August 10, 2022 and it will reveal its 6.7-inch foldable amoled display when opened
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also launched on August 10, 2022 has a 7.6-inch inner foldable display that offers a 5:4 aspect ratio
With Realme GT Neo 3T you can get reliable 5G connections no matter where you are. This realme model was launched on September 16, 2022
Asus ROG Phone 6G Ultimate is expected to launch on September 22, 2022
Thanks For Reading!