In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, others at Phone Bhoot screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
The makers of 'Phone Bhoot' organised the film's screening on Monday night. Katrina kept it simple in a midi dress with a denim jacket
Her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was all smiles as he struck the quirky 'Phone Bhoot' pose
Ishaan Khatter, who is also a part of 'Phone Bhoot', was accompanied by mommy dearest Neelima Azim
Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal was her biggest cheerleader and was among the first ones to arrive for the screening
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twinned in white
Jackie Shroff
Mallika Sherawat
Rasika Dugall
Aahana Kumra
