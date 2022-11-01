In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, others at Phone Bhoot screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022

The makers of 'Phone Bhoot' organised the film's screening on Monday night. Katrina kept it simple in a midi dress with a denim jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was all smiles as he struck the quirky 'Phone Bhoot' pose

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ishaan Khatter, who is also a part of 'Phone Bhoot', was accompanied by mommy dearest Neelima Azim

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal was her biggest cheerleader and was among the first ones to arrive for the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twinned in white

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jackie Shroff

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mallika Sherawat

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rasika Dugall

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aahana Kumra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Priyanka Chopra gets mobbed as she returns to India after 3 years
Find out More