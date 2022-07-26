In Pics: Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2022
Army Chief General Manoj Pande pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
PTI
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS Ajay Bhatt pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
PTI
Kargil Vijay Divas victory flame being carried in a motor-boat to commemorate the victory over Pakistan in Kargil war 1999, at River Jhelum in Srinagar
PTI
Artist ‘Da Vinci’ Suresh creates an underwater portrait of Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt. Vikram Batra to pay tribute to him as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram
PTI
Locals carry out a Tiranga Yatra on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Surat
PTI
Brig Manpervesh Herr pays tributes to the brave hearts of Kargil war on occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Jammu
PTI
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays floral tribute to martyrs at Shaurya Sthal & Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage at Shaurya Smarak on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
PTI
Army personnel pay tribute to martyrs at the Varanasi Cantt. to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Varanasi
PTI