In Pics: Jitendra Awhad supporters create ruckus outside Vartak Nagar Police Station in Thane

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022
Former state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and 100 workers of his have been booked for vandalism after they forcefully stopped a screening of a Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was later arrested by police
The NCP MLA alleged that the film distorted history for political hype and he also slammed makers in his statement
His supporters were seen creating havoc as Awhad was taken to Hospital
Police were seen controlling the situation
