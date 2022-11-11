In Pics: Jitendra Awhad supporters create ruckus outside Vartak Nagar Police Station in Thane

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022

Former state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and 100 workers of his have been booked for vandalism after they forcefully stopped a screening of a Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'

VISHAL HALDE

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was later arrested by police

VISHAL HALDE

The NCP MLA alleged that the film distorted history for political hype and he also slammed makers in his statement

VISHAL HALDE

His supporters were seen creating havoc as Awhad was taken to Hospital

VISHAL HALDE

Police were seen controlling the situation

VISHAL HALDE

