In Pics: Jehangir Art Gallery portrays nature in all its glory

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022
The exhibition titled ‘Into The Wild’ showcases the artistic talent of two painters -Wildlife artist Sushma Jain from Mumbai and abstract artist Shivani Dugar from New York
The Jehangir Art Gallery in collaboration with Gallery Art & Soul is holding an exhibition with wildlife as its theme from November 23 - 28
Sushma Jain has captured on canvas her fascination with wildlife in a myriad of expressions like vivid forms, haunting expressions, cubs cuddling their mothers, or a huddle of an elephant herd
Sushma Jain is dedicated to animal welfare, protection and wildlife conservation, and is building a Veterinary Hospital in Lonavala where healthcare will be provided to all animals in need of medical help
Shivani’s landscapes dwell on the mellow hues of twilight. Shivani, too, has held solo shows in New York, Mumbai, Washington D.C, Baltimore, Philadelphia, China and Belgium and has participated in group shows around the world
Both artists celebrate nature and wildlife in their own distinctive ways
