In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor attends Rhea's party with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted once again with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Rhea Kapoor's house party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Interestingly, Janhvi and Shikhar dated before the starlet entered showbiz but they had then parted ways for unknown reasons

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, if reports are to believed, the two have decided to give their relationship another chance

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted at Rhea's house party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he entered solo at the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

But soon after, his girlfriend Malaika Arora too was seen making a stunning entry at the bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anshula Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala

Photo by Viral Bhayani

