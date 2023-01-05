In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor attends Rhea's party with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted once again with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Rhea Kapoor's house party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Interestingly, Janhvi and Shikhar dated before the starlet entered showbiz but they had then parted ways for unknown reasons
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, if reports are to believed, the two have decided to give their relationship another chance
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted at Rhea's house party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he entered solo at the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
But soon after, his girlfriend Malaika Arora too was seen making a stunning entry at the bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anshula Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala
Photo by Viral Bhayani
