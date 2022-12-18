In pics: INS Mormugao, India's second stealth-guided missile destroyer of Project 15B

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022
INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 18, 2022 in Mumbai Naval Dockyard.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Mumbai for the commissioning ceremony of Mormugao. "The systems in INS Mormugao will be able to satisfy not just present but also future needs. It is also an example of our indigenous defence production capability. In future, we will do shipbuilding for the world,"he said.
INS Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries.
This marks the induction of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau, and built by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai.
This ship is fitted with an array of state of art weapons and sensors to fight across the sphere in the last spectrum of warfare.
This ship is fitted with missile systems as well as a modern Surveillance Radar.
. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions
