In Pics: Hema Malini Turns Yashoda In Mathura On Janmashtami 2024

By: Sachin T | August 27, 2024
Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini enthralled the audience with her performance in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami
The BJP MP from Mathura presented a dance drama called Yashoda Krishna, and in it, she played Yashoda
The 75-year-old actress, who is also a trained classical dancer, oozed grace and poise as she performed for an auditorium full of people
She shared photos of her performance on social media, and in one of them, she can be seen cradling baby Krishna in her arms as mother Yashoda
Hema also inaugurated the state of art auditorium in Mathura in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
ANI
She lit the customary lamp along with the UP CM and threw the doors of the auditorium open for the people of Mathura
ANI
"The beautiful auditorium has a special name related to Lord Krishna - we have named it Panchjanya after the famous conch of the Lord which he holds in his right hand, a divine weapon that has the power to create and protect among other powers," she explained
ANI
Also present at the event was Padmini Kolhapure, who lauded Hema for her performance