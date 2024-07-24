In Pics: Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Latest Covershoot

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 24, 2024
Hailey Bieber is pregnant with Justin Bieber and the duo is expecting their first child.
All images from Instagram
Hailey is seen flaunting her baby bump in the latest cover shoot of a publication.
Hailey is one of the most fashionable models around the globe.
Mom-to-be Bieber flaunts her baby bump in a oversized puffer jacket and strappy stilettos.
Here, she has taken the photoshoot out in the nature, posing in a stream in a cute white dress and long boots.
The model announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago with a cute photoshoot with her husabnd where they also renewed their wedding vows.
Hailey Bieber opened up about her pregnancy struggles and about how she tackles the trolls during a recent interview.