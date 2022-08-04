In Pics: Genelia D'Souza's adorable moments with Riteish Deshmukh, kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2022

Actress Genelia D'souza is celebrating her birthday on Friday, August 5.

Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh

She is also a doting mother to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl

The family of four is often seen spending quality time with each other

Riaan was born in November 2014, while Rahyl was born in June 2016

Genelia has admitted that she took a break from her work to look after her family

The actress said that she has no qualms about it and that she finds the utmost joy in being with her husband and kids

This year too, Genelia will be celebrating her birthday with her family