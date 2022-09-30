In pics: Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as India's 2nd CDS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022
General Anil Chauhan on Friday became India's new Chief of Defence Staff.
Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired), appointed as India's next Chief of Defence Staff, pays tribute at the National War Memorial
Chauhan, as he assumed charge, over nine months after the death of former CDS, General Bipin Rawat, said "I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces."
CDS General Anil Chauhan with Army chief General Manoj Pande and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari along with Navy vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Marshal BR Krishna
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan receives the Guard of Honour at the South Block, Delhi
CDS-designate Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) with his father Surendra Singh Chauhan
General Anil Chauhan with his wife Anupama Chauhan in the office of Chief of Defence Staff after taking over today.