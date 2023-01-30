IN PICS: From PM Modi-Murli Manohar Joshi's Ekta Yatra to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, take note of some padyatras in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
The Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag and the official closing took place on Monday in Srinagar, amid snowfall.
On this account, take note of some padyatras in India from PM Modi-Murli Manohar Joshi's Ekta Yatra to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Ekta Yatra: It hinted at BJP's support to national unity and its opposition to separatist movements. The yatra culminated with Murli Manohar Joshi getting airlifted to Srinagar and unfurling the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on January 26, 1992. The Ekta Yatra was replicated by the party in 2011.
The earlier was a follow-up to Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra, the controversial yatra which was taken out to give momentum to the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya.
Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra started on October 19, 1990. Then, he hoisted the party flag and commenced his Yatra in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The party leaders still mark the day at Charminar every year.
YSR Reddy's padyatra in 2003 was launched on April 9 and the historic padayatra saw people crisscrossing the state (then Andra Pradesh). The long march continued throughout the summer covering a distance of over 1,475 km as the leader understood the needs of the lesser privileged
BJP's Bharat Uday Yatra in 2004 was led by Advani and it highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
In 2017, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh undertook the Narmada Parikrama Yatra from the Barman ghat in Narsinghpur district, situated on the banks of the holy river. It contributed to the success of the party in the 2019 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh
The very recent Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and covered 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir officially on January 30, 2023