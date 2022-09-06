In pics: Former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry's funeral held in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, were performed on Tuesday at Worli crematorium in Mumbai
Photos by Salman Ansari
Apart from Mistry’s family members and friends, hundreds of employees of his Shapoorji Pallonji Group attended the funeral
Industrialist Anil Ambani also attended the funeral of Mistry in Mumbai
NCP MP Supriya Sule also arrived here among many others.
Among those spotted at the funeral were Simone Tata from the Tata family who came in a wheelchair
Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening.
Several people also came from abroad to attend the funeral
Mistry's mortal remains, were brought from the state-run J J Hospital to the crematorium earlier on Tuesday morning
The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway
Mistry's last rites were performed around 11am
