In pics: Former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry's funeral held in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, were performed on Tuesday at Worli crematorium in Mumbai

Photos by Salman Ansari

Apart from Mistry’s family members and friends, hundreds of employees of his Shapoorji Pallonji Group attended the funeral

Photos by Salman Ansari

Industrialist Anil Ambani also attended the funeral of Mistry in Mumbai

Photos by Salman Ansari

NCP MP Supriya Sule also arrived here among many others.

Photos by Salman Ansari

Among those spotted at the funeral were Simone Tata from the Tata family who came in a wheelchair

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Photos by Salman Ansari

Several people also came from abroad to attend the funeral

Photos by Salman Ansari

Mistry's mortal remains, were brought from the state-run J J Hospital to the crematorium earlier on Tuesday morning

Photos by Salman Ansari

The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway

Photos by Salman Ansari

Mistry's last rites were performed around 11am

Photos by Salman Ansari

Thanks For Reading!

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli Crematorium, family and friends bid adieu to former Tata Sons...
Find out More