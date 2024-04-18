In Pics: Former MLA Ravinder Phatak Leads Ram Navami Celebrations At Sai Baba Mandir In Vaity Wadi

By: Aleesha Sam | April 18, 2024

Former MLA Ravi Pathak graced the occasion along with his family, joining devotees in celebrating the birth of Lord Rama

Anil Shinde

The Sai Baba Mandir in Vaity Wadi, Thane, witnessed vibrant Ram Navami celebrations organised by Sankalp Pratishthan

Anil Shinde

The atmosphere was filled with devotion as the temple resonated with bhajans and chants in praise of Lord Rama

Anil Shinde

As part of the celebrations, a cradle (palna) symbolising the birth of Lord Rama was beautifully adorned, adding to the festive spirit

Anil Shinde

The Ram Navami celebrations at Sai Baba Mandir in Vaity Wadi served as a reminder of the timeless traditions and spiritual significance of the festival

Anil Shinde

Devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers, seek blessings, and participate in the festive rituals

Anil Shinde

The event showcased the unity and cultural richness of the community, fostering a sense of harmony and togetherness

Anil Shinde

Moments from the event captured the essence of the celebrations through captivating pictures, highlighting the joyous moments shared by all.

Anil Shinde