In Pics: First section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be inaugurated today

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot to the nation on Sunday at Dhanwad in Dausa.
Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.
The opening of the Rajasthan leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three-and-half hours expected to provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the India's longest with the length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours,
The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.
It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.
It will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said.
After the inaugural ceremony Modi will address a public meeting which will be his fifth in the last five months in poll-bound Rajasthan.
During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 247 km of national highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5,940 crore.
