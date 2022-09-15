In Pics: England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022
The England squad arrived in Karachi on Thursday morning to mark their first-ever tour in last 17 years
Pakistan's international home season is about to start, with England playing seven T20Is from September 20, 2022 in Karachi and Lahore
Karachi will host four matches from September 20 to 25, while the action will move to Lahore for the final 3 games
England will hold its first training session at the National Stadium on September 16
The original tour itinerary of five T20I matches has been increased to seven
Police officials said strict security arrangements were made for the visiting team for their drive from the Karachi airport to the hotel
On match days, roads between the England team hotel and Karachi's National stadium will be sealed off and under armed guard
The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium
