IN PICS: Dia Mirza's Latest Look Highlights Her Curves In Black Shimmery Dress

By: Sunanda Singh | October 01, 2024
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza took her fans by surprise after she shared her breathtaking photos on her Instagram account
The caption of her post read, "Mamma at work 🌹💁🏽♀️."
The actress flaunted her toned body in a black shimmering floral skirt, which was styled by Theia Tekchandaney
The actress flaunted her tattoo engraved on the wrist of her left hand
She posed confidently in front of the camera and amazed her fans with her fashion sense
The diva applied mascara and coral lipstick to complete her overall look
Dia Mirza was seen wearing a shimmering black dress with a pair of red ruby earrings and a necklace
