In pics: Countries with World's most powerful passport; see India's ranking

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023

Japan tops the list of the countries with world's most powerful passport, as it allows visa-free entry to 193 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index, a London-based immigration consultancy. It had topped the list for the fifth consecutive year

The ranking published by Henley & Partners, uses data from the International Air Transport Association to rank 199 passports' access to 227 travel destinations. Singapore retained its place at second

South Korea ranked second too as both gives visa-free access destinations to 192 countries

Germany follows next and the other countries in the list are in order

Spain ranks third with Germany

Finland ranks fourth

Italy ranks fourth along with Finland

Luxembourg, Italy and Finland ranks fourth

Austria

Denmark

Netherlands

Sweden along with Netherlands, Denmark and Austria gives visa-free access destinations to 188 countries

The Indian passport ranks 85th in the world's most powerful passport index 2023 and gives visa-free entry to 59 destinations worldwide

Thanks For Reading!

3 countries that will pay you huge money if you move there
Find out More