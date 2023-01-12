In pics: Countries with World's most powerful passport; see India's ranking

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Japan tops the list of the countries with world's most powerful passport, as it allows visa-free entry to 193 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index, a London-based immigration consultancy. It had topped the list for the fifth consecutive year
The ranking published by Henley & Partners, uses data from the International Air Transport Association to rank 199 passports' access to 227 travel destinations. Singapore retained its place at second
South Korea ranked second too as both gives visa-free access destinations to 192 countries
Germany follows next and the other countries in the list are in order
Spain ranks third with Germany
Finland ranks fourth
Italy ranks fourth along with Finland
Luxembourg, Italy and Finland ranks fourth
Austria
Denmark
Netherlands
Sweden along with Netherlands, Denmark and Austria gives visa-free access destinations to 188 countries
The Indian passport ranks 85th in the world's most powerful passport index 2023 and gives visa-free entry to 59 destinations worldwide
Thanks For Reading!