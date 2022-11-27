In Pics: Budget friendly Instagrammable places across India that you must visit

By: Vishakha Ratnaparakhi | November 27, 2022

To have a once in a lifetime experience, you must visit the 'Chamba Camp' which is located at Thiksey in the heart of Ladakh, where you can experience the traditional Ladakhi culture while being in the mountains

The Dal Lake which is second-largest lake in Jammu and Kashmir, with a captivating appearance

To the east of the Great Andaman, in Ritchie's Archipelago, is Havelock Island, one of the bigger islands. Additionally, it boasts beautiful coral reefs and sparkling white beaches

Flowers Valley in Uttarakhand The serene Valley of Flowers is tucked away in Uttarakhand's West Himalayan region

It is referred to as 'the Venice of the East' and is spelled Alappuzha. Providing the top tourist attractions in Alleppey

Kaziranga National Park is a protected region located in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Its grasslands are home to tigers, elephants, and the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses

The Dawki River, situated in Shillong, is popular for its stunning view of natural beauty and is considered the cleanest river in the country

The Himalayas' high-altitude Spiti area. The name 'Spiti' refers to the region between Tibet and India as 'the midway'

The Taj Mahal, a Muslim ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in the Indian city of Agra, is one of the Seven Wonders of the World

In the Indian state of Rajasthan, the city of Udaipur contains the royal complex known as City Palace. It took over 400 years to construct, with contributions from various Mewar dynasty king

The Group of Monuments at Hampi, often known as Hampi or Hampe, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is situated in Hampi town. There are various abandoned temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire scattered around

Sun Temple of Konark A 13th-century CE structure is Konark Sun Temple. Its carved wheels and geometrical designs were once utilised as sundials. At dawn, noon, and sunset, one can see three representations of the Sun God facing in three different directions to catch the sun's rays

