In Pics: Budget friendly Instagrammable places across India that you must visit

By: Vishakha Ratnaparakhi | November 27, 2022
To have a once in a lifetime experience, you must visit the 'Chamba Camp' which is located at Thiksey in the heart of Ladakh, where you can experience the traditional Ladakhi culture while being in the mountains
Twitter/@Journeysmiths
The Dal Lake which is second-largest lake in Jammu and Kashmir, with a captivating appearance
Twitter/@dailypu_nch
To the east of the Great Andaman, in Ritchie's Archipelago, is Havelock Island, one of the bigger islands. Additionally, it boasts beautiful coral reefs and sparkling white beaches
Twitter/@irsankurrapria
Flowers Valley in Uttarakhand The serene Valley of Flowers is tucked away in Uttarakhand's West Himalayan region
Twitter/@airnewsalerts
It is referred to as 'the Venice of the East' and is spelled Alappuzha. Providing the top tourist attractions in Alleppey
Kaziranga National Park is a protected region located in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Its grasslands are home to tigers, elephants, and the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses
The Dawki River, situated in Shillong, is popular for its stunning view of natural beauty and is considered the cleanest river in the country
Twitter/@Girish_99999
The Himalayas' high-altitude Spiti area. The name 'Spiti' refers to the region between Tibet and India as 'the midway'
Twitter/@Vic_k_ey
The Taj Mahal, a Muslim ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in the Indian city of Agra, is one of the Seven Wonders of the World
Twitter/@IoriTosa2
In the Indian state of Rajasthan, the city of Udaipur contains the royal complex known as City Palace. It took over 400 years to construct, with contributions from various Mewar dynasty king
The Group of Monuments at Hampi, often known as Hampi or Hampe, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is situated in Hampi town. There are various abandoned temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire scattered around
Twitter/@Pavansakaram
Sun Temple of Konark A 13th-century CE structure is Konark Sun Temple. Its carved wheels and geometrical designs were once utilised as sundials. At dawn, noon, and sunset, one can see three representations of the Sun God facing in three different directions to catch the sun's rays