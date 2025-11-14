IN PICS: Bihar Election Result Celebrations Begins With Firecrackers As NDA Leads In The State

By: Sunanda Singh | November 14, 2025
The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has led a landslide victory in over 200 seats, way above the majority mark of 122.
As the NDA alliance leads in one of India's most populous states, the winning parties and supporters begin celebrating the victory.
A glimpse of the BJP state headquarters, adorned with banners, on the night before the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna.
The Bhartiya Janta Party and Janta Dal United (JDU) celebrate the victory by firing crackers and distributing ladoos.
Supporters put up a poster of PM Modi and Nitiesh Kumar and outside the party headquarters in Patna.
X/ @alok_pandey
The winning parties and supporters dance and sing on the beat of the dhol and also play gulal (colour) on Friday, November 14, 2025.
PM Modi is scheduled to speak to BJP members from the party office in the national capital later in the evening.
