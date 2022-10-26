In Pics: Best smartphones to take pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the cameras in the current market. The rear cameras are 108 mega pixel and the front camera is of 40 megapixels
Apple iPhone 14 Pro gives an incredibly capable camera. The rear cameras with 48 megapixels and the front camera is of 12 megapixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is great for taking raw pictures. The rear camera is of 108 megapixels and the front camera is of 40 megapixels
Sony Xperia 1 III has excellent pro video features. The rear camera is of 12 megapixels and the front camera is of 8 megapixels
OnePlus 10 Pro offers a ultra-wide field of view. The rear camera is 48 megapixels and the front camera is of 32 megapixels
Apple iPhone 14 is the best for action mode photos. iPhone 14 also has a very effective portrait mode blur. The rear cameras is of 12 megapixels and the front camera is of 12 megapixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro has a impressively specced camera mix. The rear camera is of 50 megapixel and the front camera is of 10.8 megapixels
Vivo X70 Pro + is the perfect choice for night photography. The rear camera is of 50 megapixels and the front camera is of 32 megapixels
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro rear camers is of 108 megapixels and the front camera is of 16 megapixels
