IN PICS: Bengaluru's Skies Illuminate With Vibrant Colors As Comet Passes Through

By: Manasi Kamble | October 02, 2024

Bengaluru skies lit up with colourful stripes in the evening.

X (@s_ameen)

The mesmerising view has everyone in awe!

X (@meltwith)

Apparently, this light was because of a comet passing through the skies.

X (@zippynathan1974)

The comet was even visible to the naked eyes!

The comet,namely, C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) was visiting Solar System after more than 80,000 years.

@beegamudre8

This rare phenomenon was seen as the comet tore through the sky yesterday evening during sunset, leaving scattered spectrum of light.

X (@zippynathan1974)

Bengaluru witnessed "aurora-ish" skies

X (@madiwal_avinash)

Feels as if the skies are ready to welcome the colourful festive of Navratri!

X (@Kaafipunny)