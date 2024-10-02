IN PICS: Bengaluru's Skies Illuminate With Vibrant Colors As Comet Passes Through

By: Manasi Kamble | October 02, 2024
Bengaluru skies lit up with colourful stripes in the evening.
X (@s_ameen)
The mesmerising view has everyone in awe!
X (@meltwith)
Apparently, this light was because of a comet passing through the skies.
X (@zippynathan1974)
The comet was even visible to the naked eyes!
The comet,namely, C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) was visiting Solar System after more than 80,000 years.
@beegamudre8
This rare phenomenon was seen as the comet tore through the sky yesterday evening during sunset, leaving scattered spectrum of light.
X (@zippynathan1974)
Bengaluru witnessed "aurora-ish" skies
X (@madiwal_avinash)
Feels as if the skies are ready to welcome the colourful festive of Navratri!
X (@Kaafipunny)