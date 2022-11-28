In pics: Belgium vs Morocco triggers riots in Brussels

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco marked a 2-0 win against Belgium, however, the aftermath of game didn't come the sportive way.

Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup.

Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks.

A protestor was spotted throwing a rock on the sideline of the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match.

Police officials were seen trying to take control of the chaos.

Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels on Sunday and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp.

Reportedly, two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, a fan was seen holding the Moroccan flag as electric scooters burned in the backdrop.

