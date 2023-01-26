In pics: Basant Panchami celebrations across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 26, 2023
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, dedicated to the Goddess of knowledge, Ma Saraswati
In Uttarakhand, people also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with Goddess Saraswati on this day. People usually meet and garland each other. Even big feast are organised in many areas
In Gujarat, people wear yellow clothes and worship Goddess Saraswati. Traditional sweets are eaten on the day. In pic: Students offer flowers to Goddess Saraswati on Vasant Panchami
In Punjab, people celebrate the festival of Basant Panchami by wearing ethnic dress, by engaging themselves in folk music and dance and by relishing traditional delicacies
In West Bengal, Saraswati Puja Pandals with dynamic themes including social commentary are established like in the picture Puja Pandal is themed around the state's 'Teacher Recruitment Scam'
Grand idol of Goddess Saraswati kept at Tala Prattoy in Kolkata for Saraswati Puja
Girls applying gulal on the occasion of panchami
