In pics: As Roger Federer retires, take a look at his spectacular achievements in numbers

The 41-year-old tennis player won 369 matches
237 consecutive weeks as World No. 1
65 wins in a row on grass
At 36, he became the oldest World No. 1
10 successive finals at Grand Slams
8 Wimbledon titles
0 Mid-match retirements
Reached final of all four Grand Slam in 1 season on three occasions (2006, 2007 and 2009)
Has won 2 plus Grand Slam titles per-year 6 times (2004–2007, 2009, 2017)
Played 10 consecutive US Open Finals
Made 81 appearances overall at Wimbledon
Served 50 aces during 2009 Wimbledon final
