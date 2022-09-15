In pics: As Roger Federer retires, take a look at his spectacular achievements in numbers

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022

The 41-year-old tennis player won 369 matches

237 consecutive weeks as World No. 1

65 wins in a row on grass

At 36, he became the oldest World No. 1

10 successive finals at Grand Slams

8 Wimbledon titles

0 Mid-match retirements

Reached final of all four Grand Slam in 1 season on three occasions (2006, 2007 and 2009)

Has won 2 plus Grand Slam titles per-year 6 times (2004–2007, 2009, 2017)

Played 10 consecutive US Open Finals

Made 81 appearances overall at Wimbledon

Served 50 aces during 2009 Wimbledon final

