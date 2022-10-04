In Pics: Aryan Khan, Suhana, others attend Maja Ma screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2022

The cast and makers of 'Maja Ma' held a special screening of the film on Monday night. Present at the event were actors Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari also attended the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was spotted at the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was accompanied by sister Suhana Khan, who is soon set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana's 'The Archies' co-star and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also marked his attendance

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sharvari Wagh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Kaushal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Maniesh Paul

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Durga Puja 2022
Find out More