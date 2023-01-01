In Pics: Ananya Panday's New Year vacation with friends in Thailand

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 01, 2023

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is holidaying in Phuket, Thailand

She is celebrating New Year with her friends in the exotic holiday destination

The actress has been constantly sharing pictures form her vacation on social media

In one of the pictures, Ananya wore a backless thigh-high slit red dress

In another picture, she can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Ananya also shared a series of beach photos

Ananya, also known as the queen of mirror selfies, is having the time of her life in Thailand

Ananya shared a picture in which she can be seen relaxing on the beach in a skimpy blue bikini

She is all smiles for the camera and can be seen reading a book

