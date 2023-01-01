In Pics: Ananya Panday's New Year vacation with friends in Thailand

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 01, 2023
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is holidaying in Phuket, Thailand
She is celebrating New Year with her friends in the exotic holiday destination
The actress has been constantly sharing pictures form her vacation on social media
In one of the pictures, Ananya wore a backless thigh-high slit red dress
In another picture, she can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda
Ananya also shared a series of beach photos
Ananya, also known as the queen of mirror selfies, is having the time of her life in Thailand
Ananya shared a picture in which she can be seen relaxing on the beach in a skimpy blue bikini
She is all smiles for the camera and can be seen reading a book
