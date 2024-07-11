In Pics: Anant Ambani Hugs Radhika Merchant At Graha Shanti Pooja, Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional During Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 11, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's family gathered for a Graha Shanti Pooja ahead of their wedding on July 12, 2024.
All images from Instagram
In order to enrich the upcoming festivities, Graha Shanti Pooja is an ancient ceremony that honors their ancestor, Randal Maa, and seeks to harmonize the nine planets' heavenly forces.
In an official video of this ceremony that has just surfaced, Anant and Radhika are seen taking part in the rituals with utmost sincerity. They are also seen hugging each other after exchanging garlands while their families applaud in joy.
While both the families were performing the rituals, Mukesh Ambani was seen getting emotional.
The video shows Radhika dolled up in a traditional Gujarati saree and a pale pink blouse, with a peer bindi adding a touch of minimal makeup.
Subtle accessories that complemented her ensemble included a brahmi nath, matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a neckpiece, all of which elevated her entire look.
The groom, Anant, looked stunning in a red kurta adorned with a traditional cow motif and a Nehru jacket with elaborate golden work.