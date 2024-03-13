In Pics: Ali Fazal Holds Pregnant Richa Chadha Close At Critics' Choice Awards In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | March 13, 2024

Soon-to-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted attending an awards show in Mumbai on Tuesday night and the Mirzapur star made sure to take utmost care of his pregnant wife as they walked down the red carpet

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Critics' Choice Awards was held in Mumbai on Tuesday and it was attended by a slew of celebs. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a classic black and white suit

Vidya Balan channelled her inner diva in a black gown with a thigh-high slit

Shefali Shah added some colour to the night in her red gown which exuded both style and comfort

Konkona SenSharma looked elegant in a black saree with red border and she completed her look with a golden potli bag

Kiran Rao exuded boss lady vibes in a silver pant suit and looked chic as she posed on the red carpet

Vikrant Massey looked handsome in a blue suit and added much-needed colour to it with a red tie

He was followed by his 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who flaunted his 'Restart' t-shirt under his coat and was all smiles as the paps congratulated him

Karan Johar looked edgy in an all-black look but it was his heels that grabbed eyeballs

Neha Dhupia jumped on to the velvet bandwagon as she opted for a full-black pant suit

Much like Konkona SenSharma, Kalki Koechlin too draped a black saree with a red border and added oomph to her look with a bright red lipstick