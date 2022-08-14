In Pics: Alaya F's dinner date with rumoured BF Aaishvary Thakare

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2022
Bollywood actress Alaya F is rumoured to be dating Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray
The rumoured couple stepped out for a dinner date at a post Mumbai restaurant on Saturday
Aaishvary, who is a fitness freak, kept it casual in a brown co-ord set
Alaya, on the other hand, looked chic in a white tube top with blue denims
The rumours of Alaya dating Aaishvary began after the actress attended his birthday party in Dubai in 2020. They had also celebrated her 22nd birthday together
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who lives in Goa
