In Pics: Alaya F's dinner date with rumoured BF Aaishvary Thakare

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2022

Bollywood actress Alaya F is rumoured to be dating Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The rumoured couple stepped out for a dinner date at a post Mumbai restaurant on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aaishvary, who is a fitness freak, kept it casual in a brown co-ord set

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya, on the other hand, looked chic in a white tube top with blue denims

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The rumours of Alaya dating Aaishvary began after the actress attended his birthday party in Dubai in 2020. They had also celebrated her 22nd birthday together

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who lives in Goa

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Sara Ali Khan's exotic bikini collection
Find out More