IN PICS!: Ahmedabad puts on grand show for Narendra Modi & Anthony Albanese to celebrate 75 years of friendship

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were greeted with loud cheering and applause as they took a lap of honour around the Narendra Modi Stadium
The two Prime Ministers waved at the crowds as they took a round of the Narendra Modi stadium in a "chariot" fashioned out of a golf cart, before the fourth Test match between India and Australia.
PM Modi and Mr Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains
Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith greeted the heads of the countries as they received their Test caps
Both leaders also met the players prior to the singing of the national anthem
The two leaders have also presented framed artwork representing 75 years of friendship through cricket by the BCCI.
The two leaders seemed in good spirts as they chirped, joked around and even found the time to take a selfie
Modi and Albanese also took a tour of the stadium museum and were guided by former Indian coach Ravi Shastri
The Australian PM arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, as part of a state visit to India. Albanese said his trip demonstrates the commitment to deepen the links between the two countries, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.