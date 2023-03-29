In Pics: Actresses who married politicians

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023

There are some popular indian actresses who ended up marrying a politician. Check Out!

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

The Veere Di Wedding actress married youth leader and politician Fahad Ahmad in February this year. She also shared a timeline of their relationship on her social media

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

On March 1 2009, Ayesha married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi when she was just 23.

Farhan owns a restaurant and is a son of Samajwadi Party leader, Abu Azmi.

The duo is blessed with a boy child, Mikail Azmi

Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana

Former Actress Navneet Kaur married MLA Ravi Rana on February 3, 2011

Currently, she is the member of parliament and her husband is an MLA of Maharashtra

Radhika Kumaraswamy and HD Kumaraswamy

Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy tied the knot to the former CM of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, in the year 2006

The duo has a daughter together and she is now a member of legislative assembly in Karnataka

