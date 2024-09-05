IN PICS: 8 Weirdest Guinness World Records You Cannot Miss To See

By: Sunanda Singh | September 05, 2024
The Guinness World Record was known as the Guinness Book of Records until 1999. It lists unusual achievements from across the globe. Take a look at some of the weirdest Guinness World Records which are mentioned in the next slides.
Sultan Kosen, who measures 8 ft 2.8 in, holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living man in the world.
Marc Greenleaf holds the Guinness World Record for having the largest earlobe flesh tunnel in the world, measuring 11.48 cm.
Brittany Lacayo holds the Guinness World Record for the widest female tongue, measuring 7.90cm.
Retired US Army veteran Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina holds the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos and body modifications in the world.
Diana Armstrong, from Minnesota, USA, holds the record for longest fingernails on a pair of hands.
Dave Bennett is known for growing the heaviest aubergine in the world, weighing 3.778 kg.
Helen Williams, from Nigeria, holds the world record for the world's longest handmade wig, measuring 3.65 meters.
René 'Golem' Richter achieved the world record by opening 36 soda cans in just 60 seconds on the set of Lo Show dei Record in 2022, Milan, Italy.
