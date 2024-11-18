IN PICS: 8 Must-Visit Haunted Places In India With Scariest Paranormal Stories

By: Manasi Kamble | November 18, 2024
A headless apparition of a British officer, Nicholas, is said to haunt Lothian Cemetry, the oldest Christian cemetery established in 1808 in Delhi. European soldiers and cholera patients, victims from the 1857 battle were burried here. The Archaeological Survey of India, the cemetery is plagued by reports of ghost sightings.
Dark Moon
Jamali-Kamali Masjid, Delhi is a tomb of Jamali, a sufi saint known as Sheikh Jamal-ud-din, was famous for his poetry. He served under Babar and Humayun. Mystery surrounds Kamali, believed to be his wife. People affirm to have sightings, eerie voices and a feeling that someone is standing next to you. Kamali's true identity is uncertain.
Jatinga village in Assam's Dima Hasao district is infamous for birds mysteriously committing suicide, known as the valley of death for birds. This phenomenon occurs during late monsoon months, baffling both scientists and villagers. Tourists flock to the village to witness the eerie events.
The National Library of India in Kolkata is rumored to be haunted by the Ghost of Lady Met Calfe, with a hidden torture chamber discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India. Twelve laborers died during renovations, adding to the paranormal hype. The library's upper floor is filled with eerie Greek dolls linked to tantric rituals, believed to allow physical control and strain.
Agrasen ki Baoli constructed in Delhi during the Tughlaq Dynasty is a spooky stepwell of archaeological significance. It is known for its eerie quietness and reputation for black water, with previous occurrences suggesting it is haunted and may require sacrifices.
Sanjay Van in South Delhi near Vasant Kunj is a 3 sq km deserted forest with various birds. Spooky tales surround it, with graves of Sufi Saints believed to house spirits. Entry is banned after dark due to mysterious activities.
Dumas Beach in Surat was earlier utilized as a Hindu burial site. The residents think that the ghosts of the people cremated in this area continue to haunt, leading to many accounts of supernatural occurrences.
The story that surrounds the D'Souza Chawl in Mahim might sound as if it's straight out of a horror movie, but it has many takers, nevertheless, not to mention eyewitness accounts. Families living in the chawl testify to a woman's tragic death after she accidentally fell inside a well some decades ago.
