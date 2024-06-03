IN PICS: 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Mizoram During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 03, 2024
Mizoram is surrounded by mountains and valleys. The northeastern state is known for its natural beauty. Aizawl is the best place to start your journey if you want to explore the state.
Murlen National Park is one of the national parks in Mizoram and it holds numerous endangered wildlife animals and birds, such as Mrs Hume's Pheasant.
Lunglei is another place to visit in the state. This small town is famous for providing enchanting views of its surroundings.
Tlabung, or Demagiri, is a serene place that you should not miss. It is known for the Khawthlangtuipui River or Karnaphuli River which flows through Demagiri. The river is home to numerous flora and fauna.
Leisang Kurung in the state is a cave-like structure that offers tranquility and relaxation from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The Tuirihiau Falls, a breathtaking natural wonder, is a must-visit in Mizoram. It offers a mesmerising view of cascading water and lush greenery, a sight that will surely inspire your love for nature.
The Tropic of Cancer, an imaginary line passing through Mizoram, is a must-visit for geography enthusiasts.
