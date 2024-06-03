IN PICS: 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Mizoram During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 03, 2024

Mizoram is surrounded by mountains and valleys. The northeastern state is known for its natural beauty. Aizawl is the best place to start your journey if you want to explore the state.

X/ Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Murlen National Park is one of the national parks in Mizoram and it holds numerous endangered wildlife animals and birds, such as Mrs Hume's Pheasant.

X/ @wildlifeInd

Lunglei is another place to visit in the state. This small town is famous for providing enchanting views of its surroundings.

X/ Mizoram_Tourism

Tlabung, or Demagiri, is a serene place that you should not miss. It is known for the Khawthlangtuipui River or Karnaphuli River which flows through Demagiri. The river is home to numerous flora and fauna.

X/ Mizoram Toursim

Leisang Kurung in the state is a cave-like structure that offers tranquility and relaxation from the hustle and bustle of city life.

X/ Mizroram Tourism

The Tuirihiau Falls, a breathtaking natural wonder, is a must-visit in Mizoram. It offers a mesmerising view of cascading water and lush greenery, a sight that will surely inspire your love for nature.

X/ Mizoram Tourism

The Tropic of Cancer, an imaginary line passing through Mizoram, is a must-visit for geography enthusiasts.

X/ Mizoram Tourism