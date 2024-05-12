IN PICS: 7 Top-Most Tourist Destinations To Visit In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

By: Rahul M | May 12, 2024
Himachal Pradesh is surrounded by the Himalayas. The snowy state has many beautiful destinations that attract tourists and one of them is Kangra. The town is famous for many things, especially its forts.
Wikipedia
Surrounded by towering mountains and lush greenery, Kareri Lake is a haven for nature enthusiasts. Its crystal-clear freshwater is a sight to behold, making it a popular destination.
The Raw Traveller
Bajreshwari Temple, also known as Vajreshwari Mandir, holds immense religious significance. It is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, a place where the divine feminine energy is believed to reside. It is a must-visit for spiritual seekers in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.
Wikimedia Commons
Kangra Valley is one of the most famous places and most-visited places in Kangra. The serene place offers panoramic views.
Malana Village is located 218 km from Kangra district. It is surrounded by natural beauty.
Insta Himanchal Blog
Jwala Devi Temple, also known as Jawalamukhi, is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths located in Kangra. The Hindu temple is one of the significant temples in India.
Adotrip
Masrur Temples or Masroor Temples have structures like Ellora Caves in Maharashtra. The temple is famous for its architecture.
Canva