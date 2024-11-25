IN PICS: 7 Rarest Endangered Animal Species You Can Spot In India

By: Sunanda Singh | November 25, 2024
India is home to numerous rare and endangered animals. Take a look at some of these animals, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Red pandas, also known as red cat bears, are considered endangered animals. Their population is declining because of constant poaching.
The greater one-horned rhino, also known as the Indian rhinoceros, is found in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
The snow leopard is another cat species that is rarely found in Himalayan regions of the Indian subcontinent.
The lion-tailed macaque, also known as the wanderoo, is an endangered species mostly found in the Western Ghats of India.
Asiatic lions are an endangered species found in Gir National Forest in Gujarat. Their population has been declining since 2010.
White tigers are the rarest species of tigers, with white coats, pale stripes, and blue eyes.
Nilgiri tahr, a mountain goat species, is another endangered species that is mostly found in the Western Ghats of India.
The Bengal Tiger, or Royal Bengal Tiger, is one of the most iconic species in the world. It is found in the Sundarbans in Bengal, Jim Corbit National Park and Bandhavgarh National Park.
