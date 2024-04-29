IN PICS: 7 Places To Visit In Amravati This Year

By: Rahul M | April 29, 2024
Amravati is a treasure trove of places to explore and among its religious gems, Satidham Temple shines the brightest. This sacred site holds a special place in the heart of Maharashtra.
For those with a passion for wildlife, Chikhaldara Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit. This sanctuary is a haven for a diverse range of animals and birds, including majestic leopards, regal tigers, graceful deer and many more.
Chikhaldara Hill Station is famous for its beauty and is one of the most serene places in Maharashtra.
Narnala Fort, located in Amravati, is a popular destination for history enthusiasts.
Melghat Tiger Reserve, located in the Satpura range of Amravati, is home to many tigers and other wildlife animals.
Gawilgad Fort is another prominent tourist destination that lies in the heart of Amravati.
The ancient temple Shri Ambadevi is a religious spot of many devotees. It is also considered the oldest and one of the most significant temples in Maharashtra.
