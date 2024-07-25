IN PICS: 7 Places To Explore Near Hyderabad During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | July 25, 2024

This monsoon, plan a trip to visit near Hyderabad. Take a look at some of the wonderful places you can explore.

Horsley Hills, a picturesque destination in Andhra Pradesh, is renowned for its mountainous terrain and verdant landscapes, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Anantagiri Hills is another famous place located 79 km from Hyderabad. It provides a mesmerising view of its surroundings.

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is considered an architectural marvel. It is situated in Nalgonda District and was built across the Krishna River.

Srisailam is a place for those who want to seek solace. It is known for its religious sites and Srisailam Dam.

Golconda Fort, a historical marvel, is a significant part of India's heritage. Located in close proximity to Hyderabad, it's a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Osman Sagar Lake, or Gandipet, is an artificial lake situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It is also considered the city's lifeline.

Amara Jyothi, also known as Telangana Martyrs Memorial, is built to remember those who sacrificed their lives for statehood.

