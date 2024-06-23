IN PICS: 7 Places To Explore In Gujarat During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 23, 2024
Gujarat is one of the most popular tourist states in India. It is situated on the coast of the Arabian Sea. Among the beautiful places in the state is Zarwani Waterfall, which is located near the Statue of Unity.
Canva
Girnar is a sacred site for both the religion of Jainism and Hinduism. An ancient mountain also provides scenic views of its surroundings.
Canva
Pavagadh Hill is one of the most visited tourist places in the state. The hill provides mesmerising views of lush greenery especially during monsoon.
Canva
Rajpipla is a small town in Gujarat which is situated in the midst of mountain and values. It is one of the best place to visit during monsoon.
Canva
Narmada, the largest river in Gujarat is also considered one of the holy rivers and it originates from Madhya Pradesh.
Canva
Rann of Kutch is a white salt desert in Gujarat and is also known as one of the largest salt deserts in the world. The place is best to visit in the rainy season.
Canva
Don Hill Station is a hidden gem in the state, that is nestled with mountains, valleys and lush greenery.
Gujarat Tourism