IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Mumbai During Rainy Season

By: Rahul M | June 30, 2024
Mumbai is one of the most visited tourist spots in India. The city is situated on the coast of the Arabian Sea and is nestled with beautiful places like Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
Kanheri Caves is one of the popular spots in Mumbai. It is a must-visit place during monsoon.
Marine Drive is one of the famous place in Mumbai. The sea provides mesmerising view of the surrounding during monsoon.
The Gateway of India is another place to explore in Mumbai. During the rainy season, it provides an amazing view of its surroundings.
Juhu Beach is a popular beach in Mumbai. It provides an enchanting view of the surrounding area, especially at sunrise and dusk.
Powai Lake, nestled in the heart of the city, is a serene escape from the bustling urban life. The artificial lake offers tranquil boat rides, making it a perfect spot for relaxation.
Madh Fort, a historical gem situated on Madh Island, is a must-visit for history enthusiasts. Surrounded by lush greenery and a water body, the fort offers a unique blend of nature and history.
