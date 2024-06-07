IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Jaisalmer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 07, 2024
Jaisalmer stands out in India. It is a treasure trove of forts, lakes, religious sites and Chandraprabhu Jain Temple is one of them. The Temple is the unique attractions that draw visitors from all over the world.
Canva
Bada Bagh, also known as Barabagh, is not just a beautiful site in Jaisalmer, but a historical gem. This Golden-Yellow site, with its rich history, is a must-visit for history lovers
Canva
Jaisalmer Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that provides enchanting views and relaxation.
Canva
Gadisar Lake is a popular scenic spot in the city for its spectacular views and scenery.
Canva
Another place to visit in the city is the Vyas Chhatri. According to reports, the monument was built in remembrance of Sage Vyas.
Jaisalmer Tourism
The Jaisalmer War Museum is dedicated to Matrys, who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 Battle of Longewala.
X
Nathmal Ki Haveli is located in the heart of the city. It is considered one of the marvelous places in Jaisalmer.
X/ The Rājanyas