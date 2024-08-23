IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Rajasthan's Bikaner

By: Sunanda Singh | August 23, 2024
Bikaner is one of the most popular places in Rajasthan. The city is famous for its fort and temple, and Devi Kund Sagar is one of them. The white marble monument is known for its architectural beauty.
Bikaner Fort, also known as Junagarh Fort, was originally called Chintamani. It is one of the best places to explore in the city.
Rampuria Haveli is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, which is known for its exquisite handiwork. The magnificent haveli stands tall in the open blue sky.
Laxminath Temple is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is considered one of Bikaner's oldest temples.
Seth Bhandashah Jain Temple, also known as Bhanda Shah Jain Temple, is one of the most famous Jain temples in the state and is considered one of the oldest temples in the city.
Karni Mata Temple is home to Goddess Karni. The renowned Hindu Temple is one of the popular pilgrims and tourist destinations.
Gajner Wildlife Sanctuary is home to numerous wildlife animals, including Panther, Deer, Antelope, Chinkara, Black Buck & Desert Foxes. It is situated 32 km away from Bikaner
