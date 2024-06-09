IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore During Monsoon In India

By: Rahul M | June 09, 2024
Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, a monsoon paradise, is a must-visit for any travel enthusiast. This unique destination is renowned for its waterfalls, living root bridges and a myriad of other natural wonders.
Lonavala in Maharashtra, a serene retreat, is a popular choice for those seeking a peaceful escape. Its natural beauty, with majestic mountains and lush greenery, makes it an ideal destination for hiking.
Kerala is surrounded by evergreen dense forest, and during the monsoon season, it becomes paradise.
Darjeeling is a hidden gem of West Bengal known for its tea gardens, hills, enchanting views of majestic Kangchenjunga, and much more.
June is considered one of the best months for the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand, as the wildflowers bloom from May to October.
Mount Abu in Rajasthan is another must-visit place during the monsoon. The hill station becomes a paradise when rain falls in the surrounding area.
How can you forget traveling to Panchmarhi, which is situated in Madhya Pradesh and is considered one of the best hill stations in India.
