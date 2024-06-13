IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Rajasthan's Alwar

By: Sunanda Singh | June 13, 2024
Alwar, a city in Rajasthan, is a unique blend of culture, tradition, and architectural marvels. Among these, the Mossi Maharani Chhatri, a striking red and white monument, stands out. It's a sight to behold.
Canva
The Alwar Fort, a historical treasure, is a must-visit site in the state. Its magnificent architecture is a testament to the rich history of the region.
Wikipedia
Company Bagh in Alwar is a garden surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.
Canva
Bhangarh Fort is another fort in the city. It is a must-visit site for history enthusiasts.
Wikipedia
Siliserh Lake is another place to visit in Alwar. The lake provides mesmerizing beauty, especially during sunrise and sunset.
X/ Rakesh Meena
Shree Karni Mata Temple is home to the Karni Goddess and is considered a significant temple in Rajasthan.
Wikipedia
Sariska Tiger Reserve is home to numerous wildlife animals like Tigers, leopards, Hyenas, and more.
Canva