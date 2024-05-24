IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Odisha's Puri That Wow Tourists

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2024
Puri is home to the significant and historic Lord Jagannath temple in India. The place has religious significance and is known for its temples and beaches, including Puri Beach. The golden beach is a major tourist attraction in the state.
The Jagannath Temple, home to Lord Jagannath, is much more than a temple. It's a living testament to India's rich religious heritage. As one of the Char Dham, it holds immense religious significance in India.
Chilika Lake is one of the most famous lakes in India, located in Puri. It is the second-largest lagoon in the world, renowned for its scenic beauty.
Konark Sun Temple is a must visit place if you want to explore Odisha. It is one of the most famous and comes under UNESCO World Heritage. It is located of about 23 km from Puri.
Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves is famous for its architecture and is one of the best tourist sites in the state. If you are a history lover, you must take advantage of this temple.
Sakhigopal Temple, or Satyabadi Gopinatha Temple, is another prominent Hindu temple in Puri.
Shri Markandeswara Swamy Temple is home to Lord Shiva. It is also called Markandeswar Mahadeva Temple.
