IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Nagpur In 2024

By: Rahul M | April 24, 2024
Nagpur is known as the Orange City. It is a treasure trove of beautiful spots. One of the places to visit is Zero Mile Stone, which the British considered this spot the centre of India.
Instagram/akashewale
If you are wildlife lover, then Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit spot in Nagpur.
X/Atul_Magdum
Deekshabhoomi is another most important sacred monument in Maharashtra. It is considered an important pilgrimage centre in India.
Instagram/wanderwithtapas
Khindsi Lake is another tourist spot in Nagpur. The place is known for its stunning view.
_bob.photography/ Instagram
Nagpur's seven sisters hills are known for their beauty and are famous for trekking.
X/mohini singh
Gorewada Lake, a serene and popular attraction in Nagpur, offers its most enchanting views during the early morning or at dusk, making it a perfect spot for those seeking tranquility.
X/ Jaydip
Ramtek Fort is a place dedicated to lord Ram. The fort is situated on the hill and surrounded by mountains and greenery.
X/ Ashish