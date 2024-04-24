IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Nagpur In 2024

By: Rahul M | April 24, 2024

Nagpur is known as the Orange City. It is a treasure trove of beautiful spots. One of the places to visit is Zero Mile Stone, which the British considered this spot the centre of India.

Instagram/akashewale

If you are wildlife lover, then Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit spot in Nagpur.

X/Atul_Magdum

Deekshabhoomi is another most important sacred monument in Maharashtra. It is considered an important pilgrimage centre in India.

Instagram/wanderwithtapas

Khindsi Lake is another tourist spot in Nagpur. The place is known for its stunning view.

_bob.photography/ Instagram

Nagpur's seven sisters hills are known for their beauty and are famous for trekking.

X/mohini singh

Gorewada Lake, a serene and popular attraction in Nagpur, offers its most enchanting views during the early morning or at dusk, making it a perfect spot for those seeking tranquility.

X/ Jaydip

Ramtek Fort is a place dedicated to lord Ram. The fort is situated on the hill and surrounded by mountains and greenery.

X/ Ashish