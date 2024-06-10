IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Maharashtra's Amboli

By: Rahul M | June 10, 2024
Amboli in Maharashtra is nestled with numerous natural beauty and religious sites and Amboli Waterfalls is one of them. The breathtaking waterfalls give you the best experience of nature.
The Shri Hiranyakeshi Temple in Amboli holds significant spiritual importance. Nestled amidst lush greenery, it is a sacred abode of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, inviting you to connect with the divine.
Kavalesaad Point is another place to visit in the hill station. The site offers enchanting views of its surroundings.
The Madhav Garh Fort, a historical treasure in the small village, is a must-visit for history enthusiasts. Its ancient walls and intriguing past are sure to pique your curiosity.
Nangarta Waterfall is a picturesque hidden gem that provides scenic beauty and relaxation.
Mahadev Gad is another breathtaking nature site that act as a vantage point for the village.
Amboli Forest Park is the best place for animal lovers. The Park is home to many amphibians, including the Malabar gliding frog.
