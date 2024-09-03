IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Sites In Goa

By: Rahul M | September 03, 2024
Goa is a coastal state which is also known for numerous churches and forts, including colonial heritages. Explore some of the best historical sites in India's smallest state, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Canva
St Michael's Church in Anjuna is a serene white monument. It is considered one of the oldest churches in Goa and offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking solace.
Canva
The Basilica of Bom Jesus which is located in the Konkan region is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a significant religious site in the state and is also known for its magnificent architecture.
Canva
Maruti Temple in Panjim is a beautiful temple which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple was built during Portuguese rule in 1840.
X
Aguada Fort, or Fort Aguada is located in Candolim. The fort stands tall in the open blue sky and is surrounded by the Arabian Sea. It offers panoramic views of its surrounding.
Canva
Palacio do Deao in Quepem is another historical site to visit in the beautiful state. The palace is located on the banks of the Kushavati River.
Jo Noname
Shri Mahadev Temple, Tambdi Surla, is the oldest temple in Goa, and it was built in the 12th century. The astounding temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is considered an important archaeological site in India.
Canva
Three Kings' Chapel is one of the most popular haunted places in Goa. It was built in 1599 by Fr Gonzalo Carvalho SJ.
Tripadvisor
Thanks For Reading!